NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board cancels committee meeting

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:49 PM EST

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education’s committee meeting scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

In a statement, the board said the Intergovernmental Relationships Committee needs more time to work on its legislative agenda discussion.

The committee had been set to discuss how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools would prepare for potential ICE arrests on school campuses, and how to support undocumented students.

The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, February 1.
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
