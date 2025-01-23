Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board cancels committee meeting
A Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education’s committee meeting scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
In a statement, the board said the Intergovernmental Relationships Committee needs more time to work on its legislative agenda discussion.
The committee had been set to discuss how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools would prepare for potential ICE arrests on school campuses, and how to support undocumented students.
The next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, February 1.