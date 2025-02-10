© 2025 WFAE

Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

Interstate 40 from NC into Tenn. to open on March 1, governor says

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:25 PM EST
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy along with Gov. Josh Stein, Sens. Thom Tillis (R) and Ted Budd (R), Rep. Chuck Edwards (R) and other local officials survey the damage to I-40 near the Tennessee line on Feb. 10, 2025.
Felicia Sonmez/BPR
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy along with Gov. Josh Stein, Sens. Thom Tillis (R) and Ted Budd (R), Rep. Chuck Edwards (R) and other local officials survey the damage to I-40 near the Tennessee line on Feb. 10, 2025.

Gov. Josh Stein said Monday that the stretch of Interstate 40 connecting North Carolina to Tennessee will reopen in less than three weeks. This part of I-40, a major commercial corridor, has been closed for more than four months since Hurricane Helene devastated the area.

“The good news is, thanks to the great work of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, with the help of the federal government, we expect traffic, two-way, to resume on March 1st,” Stein told reporters during a visit to the damaged stretch of roadway, which runs along the Pigeon River Gorge.

“These guys have been working hard. The idea is to have one lane going in each direction, reduced speed. But at least it will start the process of reconnecting Western North Carolina with the rest of the country,” he added.

A 20-mile portion of I-40 along the Pigeon River has been closed since late September, when it sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Helene and part of the roadway collapsed into the gorge below.

Before the storm, the affected stretch of interstate was traveled by 26,000 people every day, Stein said. It is also a major commercial thoroughfare.

Construction has been underway on a four-mile stretch where portions of the roadway crumbled away into the river. The section has been a frequent site for repairs over the years, especially after periods of heavy rain.

The road was originally projected to reopen in early January, but rainstorms in late December caused more of the roadway to crumble away, leading to the need for further repairs.

Stein was visiting the area to meet with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who took a tour of the damaged roadway earlier Monday, along with U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis (R) and Ted Budd (R), U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R) and other local officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
