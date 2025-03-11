© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMS School Board remembers George Battle

Published March 11, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board is remembering George Battle, the former head of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, who died on Sunday at the age of 77.

He formerly served on the school board for 17 years, including four as its chair.

In a statement, the CMS board remembered Battle for advocating for all children — particularly those who faced economic challenges and other obstacles. He founded the Greater Enrichment Program of Charlotte, which provided more than 100,000 children with tutoring, snacks and cultural learning opportunities.

Board Chair Stephanie Sneed said Battle spent “countless hours” advocating for the betterment of the community.
