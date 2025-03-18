UNC Health expands clinic providing those with Down syndrome tailored healthcare over a lifespan

UNC Health has expanded its Down Syndrome Clinic to now offer services to patients from infancy through adulthood in Chapel Hill. The UNC Down Syndrome Clinic was funded through a $100,000 grant from the nonprofit North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance .

UNC Health Dr. Westmoreland holding her daughter.

“It's one of the only clinics where a mother is the medical director and also provides care to patients,” said Dr. Kate Westmoreland, the founder of the clinic, who also has a daughter with Down syndrome. “So, I have a unique perspective of understanding what it's like to be a mom of a child with Down syndrome and to advocate for children with Down syndrome.”

The clinic will offer a range of services including comprehensive medical exams, vision and hearing screenings as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy, developmental assessments, and nutrition counseling. It also offers support services for families.

“We will get that special care we need to be healthy,” said Melanie Tutka, a patient at the clinic who has down syndrome.