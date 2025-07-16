© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

Invasive weed found in Craven County cotton field

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:43 AM EDT
Benghal dayflower, or tropical spiderwort, has leaves less than twice as long as they are wide and appear more egg-shaped with a rounded edge.
J. Neal
/
North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Benghal dayflower, or tropical spiderwort, has leaves less than twice as long as they are wide and appear more egg-shaped with a rounded edge.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers to inspect their fields for an invasive weed recently discovered in eastern North Carolina.

USDA officials said tropical spiderwort is one of the world’s most troublesome invasive weeds, and in late June it was found in a cotton field in Craven County along the Neuse River.

State ag officials said Eradication efforts are underway. They also said the invasive species poses a serious threat to more than 20 economically important crops, including soybeans and cotton.

Also known as Benghal dayflower, tropical spiderwort was first detected in the United States in Florida in 1928 and has since spread to six other states. Although sporadic infestations have been reported in North Carolina, eradication efforts to date have been effective, and officials are calling on growers to help maintain that success.
Tags
Energy & Environment EnvironmentFarming
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston