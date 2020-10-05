-
Gov. Roy Cooper is making another plea to President Donald Trump to include North Carolina in a ban on offshore drilling. Two weeks ago, President Trump…
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to his interior secretary Tuesday that exempts the Atlantic coasts of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia - but…
Federal environmental officials say they've finished testing more than 100 additional properties around an old asbestos mill in Davidson. Only six --…
A new study says Charlotte’s tree canopy declined significantly between 2012 and 2018, with residential development the biggest cause of widespread tree…
Several weeks into the nearly worldwide stay-at-home orders, we’re living a real-life experiment about economics and our planet. New data and images show…
Charlotte TalksCharlotte Talks Politics: Earth Day Began With Bipartisanship. How Did The Climate Get So Polarized?Monday, April 20, 2020The environment used to be a bipartisan issue. After all, we live on the same planet. Now it's one of America's most polarizing…
Joe Madison, hands in his pockets, eyes the fresh tracks in the sand with keen interest. “They may have been here since this morning,” he says.The intern…
Thoughts of Yuletide and climate change don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but the state’s Christmas trees are not immune to the threats.Fraser firs are a…
Along with “The dog ate my homework,” teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools may hear a new excuse from students this year: “My parents didn’t hear the…
Several top-level city staffers who oversee environmental policy in Charlotte are departing this month, at a time when City Hall is trying to focus on…