© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Electrolux hosts students for Earth Day program on food, sustainability

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Students from Mallard Creek STEM Academy hear a presentation about food and its relationship to the environment.
James Farrell / WFAE
Students from Mallard Creek STEM Academy hear a presentation about food and its relationship to the environment.

Kennedy Patton and Payton Morgan, fifth graders at Mallard Creek STEM Academy, mix a bowl of raisins, carrots, oats and flour together. Then it’s time to add the eggs.

“You crack that egg like you know what you’re doing!” a teacher says as they pour the eggs into their bowls.

More than 100 fifth graders from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek STEM Academy celebrated Earth Day on Tuesday by learning about the relationship between food and sustainability. They also tried their hand at making cookies using healthy ingredients. It was all part of an Earth Day program hosted by Electrolux at the appliance company’s North American headquarters in Charlotte.

The girls have never tried these so-called “healthy honey carrot cookies” before, and they’re admittedly unsure of how they’ll turn out. But Payton says they’re excited nonetheless.

“We used healthier ingredients, and also, we shaped them into hearts — just ‘cause,” Payton says.

As Mallard Creek students had just learned before entering the Electrolux kitchen, there’s a relationship between food that’s good for you and food that’s good for the environment.

Members of the Electrolux team gave a presentation on how our food choices impact the world. Students learned how plants and vegetables have a smaller carbon footprint than meat, and how trying new things, diversifying food sources and eliminating food waste all help the environment. But Tara Helms, director of sustainability for Electrolux North America, said making the cookies is always the best part.

“To see them actually combine all of the vegetable-based ingredients, cook it, and then try it afterwards, and have proof that it can be just as good and is actually really good,” Helms said. “And then we always have leftovers for the kids to take home to their families, so then their families get involved as well and they get to see and try, too.”

Electrolux has hosted the event globally for years, but this is only the second time it's been held at the North America headquarters.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education CMSEnvironment
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell