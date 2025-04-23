Electrolux hosts students for Earth Day program on food, sustainability

Kennedy Patton and Payton Morgan, fifth graders at Mallard Creek STEM Academy, mix a bowl of raisins, carrots, oats and flour together. Then it’s time to add the eggs.

“You crack that egg like you know what you’re doing!” a teacher says as they pour the eggs into their bowls.

More than 100 fifth graders from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek STEM Academy celebrated Earth Day on Tuesday by learning about the relationship between food and sustainability. They also tried their hand at making cookies using healthy ingredients. It was all part of an Earth Day program hosted by Electrolux at the appliance company’s North American headquarters in Charlotte.

The girls have never tried these so-called “healthy honey carrot cookies” before, and they’re admittedly unsure of how they’ll turn out. But Payton says they’re excited nonetheless.

“We used healthier ingredients, and also, we shaped them into hearts — just ‘cause,” Payton says.

As Mallard Creek students had just learned before entering the Electrolux kitchen, there’s a relationship between food that’s good for you and food that’s good for the environment.

Members of the Electrolux team gave a presentation on how our food choices impact the world. Students learned how plants and vegetables have a smaller carbon footprint than meat, and how trying new things, diversifying food sources and eliminating food waste all help the environment. But Tara Helms, director of sustainability for Electrolux North America, said making the cookies is always the best part.

“To see them actually combine all of the vegetable-based ingredients, cook it, and then try it afterwards, and have proof that it can be just as good and is actually really good,” Helms said. “And then we always have leftovers for the kids to take home to their families, so then their families get involved as well and they get to see and try, too.”

Electrolux has hosted the event globally for years, but this is only the second time it's been held at the North America headquarters.