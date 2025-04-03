U.S. government terminates visas of two NC State international students

North Carolina State University announced that the U.S. government terminated the visas of two of its international students without notifying the school directly.

The two students, whose identities and countries of origin were not disclosed, had their student visas revoked by the government on March 25, according to the Office of International Services. The news was first reported by campus newspaper Technician.

The university was not "directly notified" that the students' Student Exchange and Visitor Program records had been terminated.

"We are deeply concerned about the lack of communication from federal agencies and the impact of these actions on our international students," the Office of International Services said in the announcement. "We are committed to assisting these two students in any way we can, including completing the semester from abroad."

