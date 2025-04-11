Chef Eric Adjepong mines his Ghanaian roots for new cookbook 'Ghana to the World'
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Food Network host and “Top Chef” finalist Eric Adjepong about his new cookbook, “Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past.”
Book excerpt: ‘Ghana to the World’
By Eric Adjepong
Pineapple ginger drink
Yassa lamb burgers
Roasted banana grits with seasoned shrimp
