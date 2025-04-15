Bokhari's last day on City Council will be Sunday

Republican Tariq Bokhari's last day as a Charlotte City Council member will be Sunday.

Bokhari is resigning to become the No. 2 official in the Federal Transit Administration under President Trump. He will be the FTA's deputy administrator.

The city will then accept applications for Bokhari's replacement, although a timeline hasn't been spelled out yet. By state law, the new council member must be a Republican and live in District 6.

Bokhari's wife, Krista Bokhari, has expressed interest in finishing his term, which ends in December.

Bokhari was first elected to council in 2017. He represents District 6, which covers much of south Charlotte.

