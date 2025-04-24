Tiny Desk Contest: 2025 Fan Favorite Vote

This year's Tiny Desk Contest, NPR Music's annual search for the next great undiscovered artist, received nearly 7,500 entries. It was a record number for the Contest, which has been crowning winners like Fantastic Negrito, Tank and the Bangas and The Philharmonik each year since 2015.

Soon, the Contest judges — a mix of Tiny Desk producers, artists and music industry insiders — will reveal this year's winner. Leading up to the announcement, they shared dozens of their favorite entries in our annual Top Shelf series on YouTube.

And now, they want to hear from you. "The level of talent in this year's Contest has made it nearly impossible to pick just one winner," says Tiny Desk host and series producer Bobby Carter. "We love the energy that fans give us when Contest time rolls around, so it's time to give it back with the fan vote."

Catch up on all the Top Shelf episodes and entry videos in this YouTube playlist, and vote below for your favorite of the 50 featured entries. The winner of the Fan Favorite vote will be announced on NPR Music's Instagram and in the Tiny Desk Contest newsletter.

Voting closes on Thursday, May 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To learn more about the Contest, and to get tickets for this summer's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, visit npr.org/tinydeskcontest.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR