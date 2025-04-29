NC House could regulate AI, including making 'deepfakes' a crime

A bipartisan group of state House lawmakers want new regulations for artificial intelligence.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to create what's known as "deepfake" AI content. That would include deceptive videos where someone appears to be saying or doing something they never said or did. People misrepresented in "deepfake" content would also have the ability to sue.

The bill would also limit lawsuits against AI developers over errors made by AI products. Someone suing a licensed professional over a mistake, for example, couldn't also sue the AI developer whose products were used by the professional in the faulty work.

Read the full story for free here.