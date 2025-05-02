NC Humanities gets 'emergency funding' after federal cuts

A private foundation will help a North Carolina nonprofit that lost federal funding last month.

The Trump Administration, through Elon Musk's DOGE cost-cutting entity, rescinded grants to state and territorial humanities councils offered by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). The endowment laid off 80% of its staff.

North Carolina Humanities, based in Charlotte, receives about $1.6 million from the NEH each year. Executive Director Sherry Paula Watkins said the loss of funding would affect programs such as its North Carolina Reads statewide book club, fellowships, reading programs, and cultural festivals.

