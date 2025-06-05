Hurricane season is here. What lessons did the state learn from Helene?

Another Atlantic hurricane season begins this week, and leaders in North Carolina — still reeling from Helene, the deadliest storm to strike the state in centuries — are worried federal cuts leave the state vulnerable.

"We're heading into this hurricane season with more uncertainty than usual," Gov. Josh Stein told reporters Thursday.

President Donald Trump's administration has cut entire programs and hundreds of employees at two federal agencies crucial to disaster response and recovery — the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks and forecasts storms, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which helps with preparation and response.

Trump has also called on Congress to make further cuts to both agencies in this year's budget.

Stein said that's alarming, and that it moves even more responsibility onto individuals.

"A lack of forecasting and a lack of funding both harm public safety," Stein said. "So even as we advocate to protect NOAA and FEMA, we simply have to prepare for the very real possibility that these entities will be of diminished capacity."

Lessons from Helene

NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season in 2025.

"It only takes one storm to impact our community in a significant way," said the state's Director of Emergency Management Will Ray, who said lessons from Helene are being incorporated into the state's 2025 planning.

Ray said they're especially wary this year of misinformation circulating on social media, a serious challenge after Helene.

"It is so important that you fact check what you see online and ask questions. Remember that anyone can post anything that they wish," he said.

Stein said communication infrastructure must improve, so cell and internet service don't get wiped out for days as they did after Helene in large swaths of western North Carolina.

NCDOT DIVISION OF AVIATION Drone footage captures some of the damage caused by Helene to I-40 through the Pigeon River Gorge.

Helene killed at least 107 people in North Carolina, and five people remain missing.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson said scams and price gouging were rampant after Helene. The state is responding by organizing a list of pre-approved charities to share during the next major storm.

"There are folks who take advantage of the impulse that people have to help their neighbors after a major disaster and they set up false charities," Jackson said.

Recovery gets expensive too

Helene caused around $60 billion in damages, and state lawmakers are currently negotiating a new relief package.

Stein said the General Assembly also should put more cash in the so-called "rainy day fund."

"In my budget, I had proposed adding $500 million to that, to build it up a little bit in the eventuality of future hurricanes," he said. "So this is going to be one of the issues that we're negotiating [in the budget process]."

The state auditor recently investigated a shower and laundry station in Swannanoa that cost the state $27.4 million to operate for 189 days. That averages about $145,000 per day.

Karl B DeBlaker / AP Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, right, appears with former Gov. Roy Cooper at a rally at Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Stein was a candidate at the time.

Stein defended that, saying the station was stood up within 72 hours.

"This was a community that had no running water for weeks. Folks needed a place to shower. They needed a place to wash their clothes," he said. "These services are expensive, just as a matter of course. Our priority is always going to be the health and the safety of the people of North Carolina."

Hurricane prep for North Carolinians

So what can you do before a storm?

