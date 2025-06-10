City Council votes to give interim attorney an extension, plus $75,000 bonus

The Charlotte City Council voted on Monday to extend the contract of interim city attorney Anthony Fox through the end of the year. They also voted to give him a $75,000 bonus.

City of Charlotte Anthony Fox, interim city attorney.

Fox started in January to replace Patrick Baker. He was supposed to work on a temporary basis through the end of June.

But earlier this year, Mayor Vi Lyles decided to pause the search for a new attorney, in part to see if Fox might work longer. The city fell behind on its timeline to hire a new permanent attorney.

Council members on Monday voted to extend Fox’s work through the end of the year. In addition to his roughly $300,000 salary for the year, he’ll also get a $75,000 bonus.

The majority of council members said Fox is doing a great job.

But council member Renee Johnson, who voted no, said she is concerned with how Fox handled a recent $305,000 settlement with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

“I think this council needs to take definite action to regain the public’s trust,” Johnson said.

Council member Dimple Ajmera voted yes, but then asked to change her vote when she realized the bonus was included.

“I’m not comfortable with this retention bonus of $75,000," Ajmera said. "I need to see data from the public sector.”

Tiawana Brown also voted no.

Council members Malcolm Graham and LaWana Mayfield said they were concerned that Lyles stopped the search without telling them. But they voted for the extension and bonus.

Ed Driggs, Edwin Peacock, Dante Anderson, Marjorie Molina and James Mitchell also voted yes.

