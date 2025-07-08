© 2025 WFAE

Greensboro Council to meet amid investigation into one of its members

WFAE | By April Laissle
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Greensboro's City Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Greensboro City Council is set to meet Tuesday amidst news of a state-led investigation into one of its members.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency is looking into the activities of a Greensboro council member. The probe was launched after a referral from the state Attorney General’s office.

The news follows recent calls from two residents for ethics inquiries into potential conflicts of interest on the council — claims sharply denied by Assistant City Attorney Tony Baker during a June meeting.

It’s unclear whether the investigation is tied to those complaints. The SBI has not named the council member involved or released details about the case.

Meanwhile, one day before the SBI announcement, Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts abruptly resigned without explanation.

Council will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A public comment period is on the agenda.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a reporter and WFDD's host of All Things Considered. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
