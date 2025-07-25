© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC looking for fourth straight win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Charlotte FC will try for a fourth straight win Saturday night when they host Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium. With League’s Cup play interrupting the regular Major League Soccer schedule next week, coach Dean Smith sees the upcoming matches as an opportunity.

"Five of our next six games are at home you know, so it's a great time for us to be in building up some, some sort of momentum, some sort of form, you know, as I say, the last game is against Toronto and then going into, the league's Cup, three games at home, you know, so we're really looking forward to it," Dean Smith said.

Kickoff tomorrow night is at 7:30. Charlotte is seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto is 12th.
