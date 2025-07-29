© 2025 WFAE

EPA proposal would reverse finding used to fight climate change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT

The Environmental Protection Agency is moving to overturn the endangerment finding, which determined that greenhouse gas emissions can be regulated under the Clean Air Act.

Lisa Heinzerling, an environmental law professor at Georgetown University and former senior climate policy counsel to the administrator of the EPA, joins us to discuss what this could mean for the U.S. government’s efforts to fight climate change.

