Triad Cultural Arts launches Black Foodways tour

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published August 14, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
A photo of food on display inside the restored shotgun house in Winston-Salem
1 of 2  — Food on display as one of the interactive exhibits in the restored shotgun house.jpg
Triad Cultural Arts is launching its Black Foodways Tour, where people can learn about how food connected to local Black history was grown and prepared.
courtesy Triad Cultural Arts
A photo of the restored shotgun house on Humphrey Street in Winston-Salem.
2 of 2  — The restored Shotgun House is open for visitors weekly.jpg
A restored shotgun house on Humphrey Street now serves as a museum for local Black history.
courtesy Triad Cultural Arts

Starting this weekend, Triad Cultural Arts is hosting its Black Foodways tour at a restored historic shotgun house in Winston-Salem.

Attendees will learn about how food connected to local Black history was grown, prepared and stored. The tasting menus include sweet potato biscuits with molasses and cornbread with pork cracklin and pickled okra.

Triad Cultural Arts Education Coordinator Jordyn Jones says food is an important element of preserving and teaching any culture’s history.

“What we're trying to do is trying to make sure that we all understand where we come from," Jones says. "Our job in that, we feel, is to talk about what parts of the regular life we see around us have come through the African American community and share the history that we have that links to that."

The restored shotgun house on Humphrey Street now serves as a museum showing how families navigated the early 20th century and telling the story of Happy Hill — Winston-Salem’s first planned Black community.

The Black Foodways tour runs for two weekends beginning this Saturday.
