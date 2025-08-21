© 2025 WFAE

Guilford County high schools rank best in state

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
Guilford County Schools Administration Building
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Administration Building

Three of the state’s top high schools are in Guilford County, according to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The Early College at Guilford took the top spot in North Carolina and ranked 31st in the country. The high school is on the campus of Guilford College, and students graduate with up to two years of college credit.

Two other district schools also made the top five in the state. The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T ranked second, and Philip J. Weaver Ed Center came in fourth place.

The annual rankings are based on factors like test scores, graduation rates and college readiness.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
