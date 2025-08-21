© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Workshop aims to address anti-Muslim bullying in Charlotte schools

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:26 PM EDT
CAIR North Carolina hosts numerous workshops on "Know Your Rights," anti-bullying and civic engagement.
@cairnorthcarolina
/
Instagram
CAIR North Carolina hosts numerous workshops on "Know Your Rights," anti-bullying and civic engagement.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations will host a training this weekend in Charlotte to address Islamophobia in local schools and colleges.

Saturday’s Back-to-School Anti-Islamophobic Bullying event will address bullying of Muslim students and provide ways for students and parents to become more involved in schools. The training is part of a statewide tour by CAIR North Carolina, with stops in Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro.

“The event itself is about tackling what to know, how to identify and how to counteract bullying in schools,” Reider said. “We’re going through the step-by-step process of what to do, how to recognize it and how to move forward with it.”

Saturday’s training comes after a Muslim student at Audrey Kell High School was allegedly attacked last school year, though police said they didn’t find evidence that warranted hate crime charges. Saturday's event is not in direct response to or related to that incident.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Muslim Education Center in east Charlotte.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity MuslimIslam
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger