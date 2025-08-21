Workshop aims to address anti-Muslim bullying in Charlotte schools

The Council on American-Islamic Relations will host a training this weekend in Charlotte to address Islamophobia in local schools and colleges.

Saturday’s Back-to-School Anti-Islamophobic Bullying event will address bullying of Muslim students and provide ways for students and parents to become more involved in schools. The training is part of a statewide tour by CAIR North Carolina, with stops in Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro.

“The event itself is about tackling what to know, how to identify and how to counteract bullying in schools,” Reider said. “We’re going through the step-by-step process of what to do, how to recognize it and how to move forward with it.”

Saturday’s training comes after a Muslim student at Audrey Kell High School was allegedly attacked last school year, though police said they didn’t find evidence that warranted hate crime charges. Saturday's event is not in direct response to or related to that incident.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Muslim Education Center in east Charlotte.