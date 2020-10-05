-
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began last week and continues through May 23. But stay-at-home orders and social distancing are causing Muslims in…
The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to uphold President Trump's travel ban from seven mostly Muslim countries has college enrollment officials at UNC…
The Islamic Center of Charlotte is on alert following recent attacks in London and Virginia on Muslims observing Ramadan. The Islamic Center’s Jibril…
A Muslim woman from Charlotte is still making national headlines, days after she was escorted from a Donald Trump rally in Rock Hill, SC. Rose Hamid stood…
Imagine for a moment that you are the "other." A member of a group feared because of the violent actions of a few. You have done nothing wrong. You’ve…
This weekend, Muslims celebrated Eid-al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice), which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It also honors…