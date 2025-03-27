Charlotte mothers balance Ramadan practices, role as special-needs caregivers

Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic faith, widely recognized for dawn-to-dusk fasting, five daily prayers and communal fast-breaking — a time of celebration and obligation, family and duty.

Samia Mubarak and Vaishali Sheikh, two Charlotte mothers of children with special needs, balance religious practices and caregiving for their children during this month.

Mubarak’s 9-year-old daughter, Maryam, was born with CHILD syndrome, a rare condition that affects only 60 people worldwide. Half of Maryam’s body is underdeveloped, including her organs and limbs. She requires a ventilator, feeding tube and constant medical care.

Samia Mubarak Maryam memorizes verses for a Quaran memorization competition.

“She can’t communicate by mouth, but she texts,” Mubarak said. Her daughter uses an iPad. “She’s very aware, which is a gift. She’s able to text us what she wants, what she doesn’t want. So she communicates with us through messages.”

Each night, when Mubarak’s family breaks fast with dates, Maryam takes a date and presses it to her lips.

“That’s her version of eating it,” Mubarak said. “She knows we eat dates in Ramadan, so she participates in her own way.”

During each Ramadan, Maryam also tracks the countdown to Eid on a Ramadan calendar and participates in a Quran memorization competition using puzzle pieces.

Sheikh’s youngest daughter, Naila, was born with Down syndrome and a heart defect. During Ramadan, Naila prays with her older siblings and enjoys wearing a hijab. Since Naila’s birth in July 2023, Sheikh has navigated motherhood and her faith. She converted to Islam in 2023.

“She was probably the catalyst for what made me look into religion and truly is my biggest blessing,” Sheikh said.

Vaishali Sheikh Vaishali Sheikh visits a Muslim Community Center in Charlotte with her daughter, Naila.

Navigating her first Ramadan while also juggling medical appointments and caregiving was overwhelming.

“I didn’t even know if I could complete a full-day fast,” Sheikh said. “I’ve actually been married to a Muslim for 10 years, but I had never done it myself.”

Mubarak and Sheikh also experience the difficulties of attending public mosque events with their children. Mubarak, who has observed Ramadan for years, says adjusting to a new routine, caregiving, was a challenge.

“Ramadan is like nightlife for Muslims,” Mubarak said. “People stay up late, go to the mosque and pray. But as a mother of somebody who's medically complex, the nightlife for me is making sure she’s sleeping, checking her ventilator and making sure everything is OK.”

Organizations like MUHSEN, a national organization that provides accommodations for Muslim families with disabilities, are working to create more inclusive spaces. Joohi Tahir, MUHSEN’s executive director, says it's important to recognize special needs families in the Muslim community.

“The mosques did not understand or acknowledge that community members had these needs,” Tahir said. “I told them, ‘You don’t see them because you’re not accommodating them.’”

MUHSEN now works with mosques in over 140 cities in North America.

While Mubarak’s and Sheikh’s mosques have welcomed and supported their families, they both say there is a greater need for accessibility. Both mothers are involved in creating a MUHSEN chapter in Charlotte.

“That will be a big difference in our lives, where you have a lot more physical support,” Mubarak said.

However, both mothers are thankful to be grounded in their Islamic faith.

“If I didn't have Islam, I would not have been able to get through the past 20 months of her life — because they have been the absolute hardest I've ever been through," Sheikh said.

For Mubarak and Sheikh, Ramadan is a reminder of resilience and the joy of caring for their daughters.

“God sees you,” Mubarak said. “Nothing goes unnoticed by Him, and it's a reason to keep going.”