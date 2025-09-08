Estate of Jeffrey Epstein gives Congress 'birthday book' allegedly signed by Trump

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has provided the House Oversight Committee with a copy of the birthday book prepared as a gift for the disgraced financier on his 50th birthday — an album that includes a tawdry image that appears to have been signed by President Trump, even though Trump had previously dismissed it as "fake."

Members of the oversight panel confirmed Monday that they had received the 2003 birthday book, which was compiled for Epstein by his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

"We got Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn't exist," Democrats on the Oversight Committee said in a post on social media. "Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!"

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.



Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

The existence of the birthday book was first disclosed in July by The Wall Street Journal , which reported that Trump's signature appears on a page in the book that featured several lines of typewritten text, framed by the outline of a naked woman. The Journal described Trump's signature as "a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

At the time, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, telling the Journal, "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story."

The White House doubled down on that denial on Monday, calling the release "FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!"

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement posted to social media.

Democrats have sought to spotlight Trump's past friendship with Epstein — though Trump has repeatedly said their relationship ended before Epstein was indicted for soliciting prostitution in 2006.

The book was among a set of documents submitted to the committee in response to a subpoena issued in August. Also shared with the panel was a copy of Epstein's last will and testament, information about Epstein's bank accounts, entries from his address book and a 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida. The delivery of the documents was confirmed by an aide on the committee who was not authorized to discuss the submission publicly.

The aide said the committee is reviewing the documents and further details will be released at a later date.

The release comes as Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., continue to press GOP leaders to force the Trump administration to release all files related to federal investigations into Epstein. The pair is working to secure the 218 signatures necessary to force a vote on the issue on the House floor.

