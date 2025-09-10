© 2025 WFAE

Forsyth eyes deal to bring mystery company to Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:24 PM EDT
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will vote on the final budget next month. AMY DIAZ/WFDD
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will consider the proposal on Thursday.

Forsyth County commissioners are set to vote Thursday on whether to offer financial incentives to a United Kingdom-based chemical manufacturer considering a move to Winston-Salem.

The company, referred to as “Project Touchdown,” has pledged to create 30 jobs over the next five years with average annual salaries of about $59,000. Its total planned investment is roughly $5 million.

Commissioners will consider offering up to about $54,000 in incentives if the company decides to set up shop in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem City Council is scheduled to take up a similar proposal on Monday.

The use of public funds for private projects has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks. Several residents recently voiced opposition to the city’s $4 million commitment to The Grounds, a large mixed-use development now under construction.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
