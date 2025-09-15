© 2025 WFAE

Early voting set to begin this week in Guilford County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
A photo of a sign that says Vote, directing people where to vote.
WFDD File photo
The early voting period will run until 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Guilford County will open its early voting period on Thursday for this year’s municipal primary election.

There are several competitive races set in Greensboro, including the mayoral seat, which is open for the first time in more than a decade. Four candidates are running for the position, including a current council member, a business consultant, a previous mayor, and a former judge.

Several council seats are also up for grabs, including three at-large seats.

District Incumbents Sharon Hightower, Tammi Thurm, and Zack Matheny are all running again, with Goldie Wells choosing to step down.

Early voting sites include Old Guilford County Courthouse, Bur-Mil Park Clubhouse, Greensboro Complex Special Event Center and Jamestown Town Hall.

The early voting period will run until 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.
