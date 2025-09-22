Bob McAdoo honored with Benbow Park basketball court dedication

Greensboro native Bob McAdoo honed his basketball skills at the neighborhood court of his youth before embarking on a legendary hoops career.

On Sunday, the city of Greensboro renamed Benbow Park’s basketball area Bob McAdoo Court.

The park has seen some improvements as well. The goals and playing surface have been updated, and a mural by local artist Xavier Carrington brings an artistic touch.

McAdoo was an All-American at Smith High School before eventually playing for Coach Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After one year, he embarked on a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.

The city’s parks and recreation department started working on the effort to rename the court in McAdoo’s honor in 2023.