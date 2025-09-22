© 2025 WFAE

Bob McAdoo honored with Benbow Park basketball court dedication

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:23 PM EDT
Bob McAdoo in 2000, when he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Three-time NBA scoring champ Bob McAdoo tries on his new jacket during a news conference to introduce the inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame in October 2000.

Greensboro native Bob McAdoo honed his basketball skills at the neighborhood court of his youth before embarking on a legendary hoops career.

On Sunday, the city of Greensboro renamed Benbow Park’s basketball area Bob McAdoo Court.

The park has seen some improvements as well. The goals and playing surface have been updated, and a mural by local artist Xavier Carrington brings an artistic touch.

McAdoo was an All-American at Smith High School before eventually playing for Coach Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After one year, he embarked on a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.

The city’s parks and recreation department started working on the effort to rename the court in McAdoo’s honor in 2023.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
