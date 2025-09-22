More WS/FCS cuts to come without financial help, officials say

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools could be facing more staffing cuts.

Officials told local legislators at a meeting on Monday that it could be the only way to repay its debt without financial assistance.

The district’s deficit is currently about $37 million. A portion of that is state debt that will begin accruing interest in October.

Interim Superintendent Catty Moore told legislators that without a loan or appropriation from the General Assembly, more cuts will be needed.

“In order to make space in a budget for about $300,000 a month in payments, we’re going to need to reduce by another 40 to 50 positions,” she said.

That’s on top of the more than 500 positions already cut this year.

Rep. Donny Lambeth said that while he believed the local delegation would support legislation to help the district, getting the rest of the House and Senate on board would be a challenge.

He urged district leaders to talk to the General Assembly’s Education Oversight Committee to begin rallying support.