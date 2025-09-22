NC offers grants to help cities rebuild infrastructure after Helene

Governor Josh Stein has announced a new $50 million program to help local governments restore infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Municipalities in FEMA-designated areas of Western North Carolina are eligible to apply for grant funding to support capital repairs or replacements.

To qualify, projects must have been denied federal reimbursement. Stein says the grants will help towns and counties restore critical services.

“Local governments are on the front lines of rebuilding communities and restoring services after Hurricane Helene, and I thank the General Assembly for investing in them,” Stein said in a statement.

The program is open to local governments and federally recognized tribes, with applications due November 21.

