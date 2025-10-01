Hundreds of state employees furloughed amid federal shutdown

Roughly 200 North Carolina state employees were placed on unpaid leave Wednesday as the federal government shutdown took effect.

The Office of State Human Resources says the furloughs are a last resort, triggered by the loss of federal funding and tight state budget conditions.

In a statement, Governor Josh Stein acknowledged the hardship the decision will cause, citing what he called “federal dysfunction.”

Furloughed employees will not be paid until the shutdown ends, though their health insurance will continue through October. State officials are advising those affected to seek unemployment benefits or temporary jobs.

The statement says more furloughs may follow if the shutdown drags on.