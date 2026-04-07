High Point creates task force for individuals with special needs

High Point is establishing a task force to better assist individuals in the city with special needs.

The city council voted unanimously at its meeting on Monday to create the Special Populations Task Force. It will focus on identifying gaps in current services available for people with special needs in High Point.

Mayor Cyril Jefferson will chair the task force.

“Over the past several years, the city has made real strides, whether it's our certified autism destination or welcoming a number of new entities into the city who do that work, and we're very proud of being the kind of city that makes space and is very accommodating to people with different abilities and special needs,” Jefferson says.

Some of the organizations that will be involved include the Arc of High Point, Q’s Corner and Extra Special People, among others. The task force is expected to deliver recommendations to the city council in early 2027.