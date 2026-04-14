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Stokes County voids data center rezoning after lawsuit

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
No data center sign along a Stokes County road
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Several signs opposing the data center project have appeared throughout Walnut Cove.

A controversial data center proposal in Walnut Cove is on hold after the Stokes County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to reverse a zoning decision that cleared the way for the development.

The move comes after advocacy groups filed a lawsuit alleging the county failed to follow legal procedures during the approval process.

“We did not follow statutorily mandated timing of our notifications to residents," said Stokes County Manager Jeff Sanborn. "It was an oversight. Nobody was trying to do anything wrong, but we recognize that we failed in that regard, and that it was appropriate for us to nullify the rezoning.”

Sanborn says the developer, Engineered Land Solutions, must now file a new zoning application to revive the project.

ELS CEO Drew Nations says the company plans to do just that. In a statement, he added that it will continue working with county leaders on “technical updates” ahead of resubmitting.

The data center plan is largely unpopular among Stokes County residents, with thousands signing a petition against it.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle