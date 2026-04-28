Emerald Isle leaders moving to crack down on dune destruction with stiffer financial penalties

Emerald Isle leaders are moving to crack down on dune destruction.

After a primary primary dune at a multi-million dollar construction site on Ocean Drive was bulldozed, the town’s planning board voted Monday to recommend much stiffer penalties. The proposal would hike the current $1,000 town fine to $10,000 for future violations.

In addition to the higher fine, the new rules would give violators just thirty days to restore the damaged dune and replant vegetation—cutting the current 60-day deadline in half. The recommendation now moves to the Board of Commissioners for a public hearing, likely on May 12th.

While the stricter rules won’t apply to the current Ocean Drive case, that project remains under a stop-work order until the dune is fully restored.