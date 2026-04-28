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Emerald Isle leaders moving to crack down on dune destruction with stiffer financial penalties

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT
Town officials say there are significant shelf drops of more than two feet in several locations in Emerald Isle.
Town of Emerald Isle
File: Emerald Isle.

Emerald Isle leaders are moving to crack down on dune destruction.

After a primary primary dune at a multi-million dollar construction site on Ocean Drive was bulldozed, the town’s planning board voted Monday to recommend much stiffer penalties. The proposal would hike the current $1,000 town fine to $10,000 for future violations.

In addition to the higher fine, the new rules would give violators just thirty days to restore the damaged dune and replant vegetation—cutting the current 60-day deadline in half. The recommendation now moves to the Board of Commissioners for a public hearing, likely on May 12th.

While the stricter rules won’t apply to the current Ocean Drive case, that project remains under a stop-work order until the dune is fully restored.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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