Atrium poised to take over WakeMed in Triangle healthcare shakeup

The Wake County Board of Commissioners plans to vote Monday to alter WakeMed's articles of incorporation and a land deal between the county and hospital system to pave the way for a merger with Charlotte-based Atrium Health.

Under the agreement, Atrium will commit to at least $2 billion in capital investments over the next decade to boost WakeMed's "strategic initiatives."

The WakeMed Board of Directors approved the merger at its April meeting, according to briefing materials prepared for the Wake County Board of Commissioners. Under the agreement, the hospital would remain a nonprofit with Atrium as its sole member.

"We are excited to announce this transformational step forward for WakeMed, which supports our ability to deliver on our mission and improve the health and well-being of our community — and beyond — for generations to come," Kristin Kelly, a WakeMed spokeswoman, wrote in a press release.

Like WakeMed, Atrium is a not-for-profit hospital system. Its parent company, Advocate Health, is the nation's third-largest nonprofit health system. With the merger, Atrium would operate hospital systems in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.

Officials from WakeMed and Advocate Health plan to hold a press briefing Tuesday to discuss the merger in greater detail. An Advocate Health spokeswoman declined further comment until that event.

N.C. State Treasurer Brad Briner, a Republican, expressed alarm about the potential merger on Friday.

"There is a simple business principle that when suppliers consolidate and competition is reduced it is the consumers who suffer. This has been proven to be true time and again in the health care landscape, where prices continue to rise and patients are left with mounting medical debt," Briner wrote in a statement.

The treasurer oversees the N.C. State Health Plan, which provides health insurance to about 750,000 North Carolinians.

Health Plan administrators have been trying to push healthcare costs down for their members by encouraging competition between the state's systems, an effort that a merger between a pair of hospital systems with major footprints could complicate.

WakeMed operates three community hospitals in Wake County that have nearly a thousand patient beds. Those include the health system's flagship facility on New Bern Avenue, a 208-bed Cary hospital and a 77-bed facility on Falls of Neuse Road.

The system also owns a rehabilitation facility and a mental health hospital, in addition to a number of outpatient facilities.

Briefing materials prepared for county commissioners say, "WakeMed and Atrium Health anticipate that the Transaction will create jobs and accelerate economic growth in the County through one of the largest health care investments in the County’s history, expand access to and address gaps in care for the County residents, improve affordability of care, and enhance mental health services and outcomes by creating North Carolina’s largest, non-profit mental health care network."

The hospitals are asking Wake county commissioners to alter the makeup of the non-profit's 14-member board of directors.

County commissioners would still ultimately appoint eight members of the board, just as they do now. But the remaining six would be selected by Atrium, instead of by being nominated by other non-commissioner-appointed board members.

And under the revamped articles of incorporation, at least two-thirds of WakeMed's Board of Directors would need to nominate an appointee who would then be approved by county commissioners.