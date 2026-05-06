Residents push back on proposed Duke Energy rate hikes at Forsyth hearing

Dozens spoke out against proposed Duke Energy rate hikes at a hearing on Wednesday at the Forsyth County Courthouse.

Resident Jeanette Kelly told the North Carolina Utilities Commission that steep power bills are already forcing her neighbors to choose between food and electricity.

“When will enough be enough? Ensuring the availability and reliability of fuel and energy throughout the state is critically important, but not at the expense of basic needs of life," Kelly said.

Duke says the increases are needed to pay for infrastructure upgrades to meet growing demand. If approved, the average residential customer’s bill would rise by about $17 per month next year and $6 in 2028.

The commission will hold another public hearing in Durham before deciding whether to approve the request.

