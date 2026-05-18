Asheville Regional Airport opens new rental car facility

Asheville Regional Airport continues to move ahead with its $400 million expansion . The latest addition is a new rental car facility.

Airport spokesperson Angi Daus said the new location means passengers can get off the plane, retrieve their checked bags and then pick up a rental car without having to backtrack like they currently do.

Felicia Sonmez / BPR News The exterior of the airport's new rental car facility, as seen on Monday, May 18, 2026.

“We’re excited about this opening,” Daus told BPR during a tour of the new facility Monday. “Even though it’s a semi-small space, it’s a really important space in the next step of the project — and especially for the passenger experience and the flow of passengers.”

The airport’s rental car counters have seen a lot of different homes over the years. For a while, they were in trailers, which meant customers had to line up outside in all kinds of weather. Then, once the new airport terminal opened last summer , the counters moved inside the old terminal.

Now, they have their own dedicated building right next to the new baggage claim area .

Daus said the structure might not be their forever home. That will depend on whether the airport ends up building a second parking garage — a decision that’s likely years away.

Passengers can access the building beginning Wednesday morning. It will still be necessary to walk outside along a covered walkway to get from the terminal to the baggage claim area. From there, passengers will remain indoors as they move between the baggage claim and the rental car area.