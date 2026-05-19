© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WS/FCS to ask county to cover state raises, EC and 6-12 teachers

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is requesting additional funding from county commissioners to cover state raises and additional positions.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education met Tuesday to finalize budget priorities for commissioners.

District officials presented a request for an extra $33 million to the county last week to cover critical needs that don’t fit into its roughly $180 million budget.

Commissioners said funding the full ask would be difficult, but directed officials to pick their top priorities in case the county can provide a portion.

At a school board workshop this week, members agreed that covering state-mandated raises, which haven’t yet been finalized, needs to come first. Chief Human Resources Officer Chris Weikart estimated that cost.

“We know it's high, we don't know how high, but we went through and using our average salaries, we're pretty comfortable it's gonna be somewhere in that four to $6 million range," Weikart said.

If the county provides more money than that, the school board wants to restore positions in the Exceptional Children department, as well as middle and high school teachers.

But if there’s no extra funding, officials say they’ll need to revisit the budget and potentially make cuts to cover increased salaries.

Superintendent Don Phipps will present the established priorities to county commissioners on Thursday.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz