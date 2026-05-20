Dolley Payne Madison monument unveiled in Greensboro

Guilford County and the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club unveiled a new monument to the nation’s fourth First Lady on Wednesday afternoon. The monument reveal is part of the county’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Dolly Payne Madison was born in Guilford County on May 20, 1768. During her time in the White House, she transformed the role of America's First Lady. Greensboro History Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart says today her name is synonymous with the concept of hospitality, but she was also politically savvy.

"She didn't just invite the political friends, she invited people who represented other perspectives and points of view, and thought by giving them some cigars and some liquor, and maybe some cakes, that if they got to know each other as friends, maybe they could accomplish more for the country," she says.

The monument to Dolley Madison is now on view in the Guilford County Bicentennial Garden, where it joins other historic markers.

