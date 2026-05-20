Forsyth Tech seeks community commitment to student support

Forsyth Technical Community College officials gathered 75 local government, business and education leaders on Tuesday afternoon for a new initiative called “The Promise Lab.”

In the last six years, Forsyth Tech has more than doubled its completion rates and closed achievement gaps.

Now, as the college works toward its goals for 2030, Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs is asking the community to share in the work of improving economic mobility in the region.

“You hire our graduates. You shape the laws that govern us," Spriggs said. "You lead the organizations that hold this region and our state together.”

Spriggs called on attendees, including Commissioner Don Martin, Superintendent Don Phipps and business officials, to commit to doing one thing in the next 30 days to support Forsyth Tech’s goals — namely, ensuring graduates can enter fulfilling careers that pay a living wage.

"A business owner, for example, may commit to talking with us about apprenticeships or internships," Spriggs said. "Perhaps someone at our Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools might commit to working with us on new pathways for dual enrollment."

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city would hire technicians, auto mechanics and other Forsyth Tech graduates.

Attendees filled out commitment cards and will be asked in a month to confirm that they’ve kept their promise.