Wake Forest University announces Peter Rodriguez as new president

Wake Forest University has announced the appointment of its 15th president.

Peter Rodriguez is an academic economist who currently serves as the dean of Rice University’s School of Business in Texas. Prior to that role, he worked as a professor at the University of Virginia, an assistant professor at Texas A&M and as a lecturer and research assistant at Princeton University, among other roles.

Rodriguez holds a master's degree and Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M.

“Wake Forest is an institution of high quality that makes a genuine difference in the world," Rodriguez said in a statement. "It is the honor of my career to join the Wake Forest community as its next president. I look forward to getting to know the people who make up this special place and working together to advance the aspirations and ambitions of the University.”

WFU’s Board of Trustees approved Rodriguez following a months-long national search.

In a statement, the Presidential Search Committee said they were impressed by Rodriguez’s “academic credentials, business acumen, steady leadership, appetite for innovation, and a reputation for strong relationships across his various campuses.”

He will replace Susan Wente, who announced she was stepping down in October with plans to return to her roots as a faculty member focused on “mentoring and advancing science in service to society.”

Wente was the first woman to serve in the role, beginning in 2021. Rodriguez will begin his presidency on July 1.