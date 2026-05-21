As summer season begins, visitors to Blue Ridge Parkway urged to plan ahead

Officials are reminding visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway to plan ahead as the Memorial Day weekend gets underway.



The holiday marks the opening of many campgrounds, picnic areas and visitor centers along the Parkway. But there are still a number of maintenance and road projects underway, many related to Hurricane Helene repairs.

The popular Linville Falls trail system has recently reopened, although its visitor center and campground remain closed.

Officials are asking motorists and hikers to use caution near project areas and not to enter closed sections of the park.

Visitors can confirm schedules and operating hours for Parkway destinations online or by downloading the National Park Service app.