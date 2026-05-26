City Council approves schedule to pick new mayor

The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a timeline to pick a mayor to replace Vi Lyles, who is resigning June 30th.

City Council members agreed to consider people who are serving on the City Council today, as well as outside candidates.

The schedule calls for a weeklong application window to open June 2nd. The City Council would hold public interviews on June 18th and make a pick on June 22nd.

Council members agreed they want applicants to say whether or not they plan to run for Mayor in 2027, though the city attorney said that’s non-binding. The person picked for mayor could change their mind and still run for office.

James Mitchell, the mayor pro tem, sent council members an e-mail over the weekend saying he wants the job. Whoever is picked will be able to serve 17 months.

Lyles won her fifth term in November but announced earlier this month that she would resign early to spend time with her family.