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NC lawmakers propose pilot program to reduce absenteeism

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 27, 2026 at 7:12 AM EDT
high school hallway
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A proposed bill would task state education officials with launching a pilot program aimed at reducing chronic absenteeism.

About a quarter of all public school students in the state are considered “chronically absent,” meaning they miss 10% of instructional days or more.

To combat that, four North Carolina representatives introduced a bill that would establish a pilot program testing attendance intervention systems.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction would be tasked with finding a vendor with a “research-proven” solution and implementing those strategies in a set of schools within one district.

The draft legislation states that all public school systems will be able to apply, but that preference should be given to those with above-average chronic absenteeism rates.

The bill would appropriate $75,000 to NCDPI from the state’s General Fund to implement the pilot. Officials would also provide a report on the outcomes to legislators and make recommendations for statewide expansion.

The legislation is currently in the House Committee on Appropriations.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz