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Lexington officials and business owners eye historic preservation options following downtown fire

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Two fire-damaged businesses
Courtesy Tammy Absher
Downtown Lexington fixtures Soho's and The Candy Factory were among the buildings destroyed by fire on May 19, 2026. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Lexington officials and business owners are sorting through rubble and plotting a path forward after last week's fire in the heart of downtown. The early morning blaze on May 19 damaged or destroyed several businesses, including Main Street fixtures, Shoto, and The Candy Factory.

Both were total losses, but Lexington Director of Business and Community Development, Tammy Absher, says there are components of the buildings that the city is now considering for historic preservation.

"Mainly, the facades are the part that we’re focusing on right now," says Absher. "The city is facilitating support of the property owners to make a determination on whether they will proceed with saving the facades and then rebuilding back to those and going through the historic tax credit process."

Architects and structural engineers are currently assessing the buildings to determine if they’re salvageable. Absher says downtown road closures are allowing them to do their work safely. She adds that all non-affected buildings downtown are now open for business.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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