Amplifier's Songversations

Charlotte is known for banking and football. But what can be said of the Charlotte music scene?

Join award-winning host Joni Deutsch every other Thursday for Amplifier, the new music podcast from WFAE, where we shine a light on the artists who call Charlotte home. You just might find a new favorite song along the way.

In 2019, Amplifier was named Charlotte Magazine’s “Best Podcast,” received a local Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Innovation” and was honored for innovation in music/arts podcasting by The Webby Awards (named “The Internet’s Highest Honor” by The New York Times).

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts   NPR One   Google Play

Stitcher    TuneIn   RadioPublic   RSS

