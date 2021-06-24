Weekend In Entertainment: Crave Charlotte Food Festival, 'Back To The Future II' Kick Off Robust Few Days

It's Thursday and time to check in on events on tap for the weekend. The Crave Charlotte food festival is in full swing. The Charlotte Symphony celebrates America at Truist Field. And you can hear a lecture on artificial intelligence at Discovery Place and see a classic 1980s film.

[Clip from "Back To the Future Part II" plays.]

Gwendolyn Glenn: That's the classic film "Back to the Future Part II." Joining me for Weekend in Entertainment to talk about these events and others is Katrina Lewis, senior writer for QCity Metro. Hi, Katrina.

Katrina Louis: Hey Gwen. How are you doing?

Glenn: All is well. So tell us more about the Discovery Place's Science on Screen series on Saturday.

Louis: The day kicks off with a keynote from IBM fellow Rhonda Childress. And as you mentioned, there'll be a screening of the sequel to "Back to the Future." Brings back all your favorite characters — Marty and Doc, and of course, Biff. And then after that, they invite you to take a look at their new exhibit, "Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind in the Machine." And that exhibit is actually pretty cool. They talk about how we use artificial intelligence in our everyday lives. They also talk about things like how the role of women in artificial intelligence and then how the police departments are using A.I. in facial recognition software. So it's really cool to see our everyday from Google Maps to Siri and Alexa that we use on our day-to-day, just shows how to use it in your everyday life.

Glenn: And what's the time?

Louis: It's taking place Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Glenn: Katrina, the Charlotte Symphony is performing on Friday at Truist Field to salute America, tell us about that event.

Louis: With the Charlotte Knights away this week, Charlotte Symphony is taking over Truist Field with the orchestra playing recognizable anthems like "God Bless America" and, of course, "The Star-Spangled Banner." And because it's still at the baseball field, you'll hear "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Glenn: OK. And I understand there's going to be what's being billed as a spectacular fireworks display.

Louis: Yep, there will be a fireworks finale backdrop by the Charlotte skyline. And we all know we love a good skyline view. So that should be fun for the whole family.

Glenn: OK, and what time is all of that happening?

Louis: That is taking place on Friday, and it starts at 8:30 pm.

Glenn: OK, and Katrina, the city of Pineville is hosting an early Fourth of July party, speaking of fireworks, and this one is for the four-legged friends this weekend. Give us some details.

Louis: A good old patriotic dog parade will be taking place in Pineville this weekend. So for the pet parents, bring your dogs out in costumes. There will actually be a dog costume contest. And if you come early, they'll be microchip checks and you'll get to check out some of the local vendors.

Glenn: OK, so they're going to have food and all kinds of things for the adults to do as well, of course.

Louis: And then it's also a fundraising event to benefit Charlotte Black Dogs, and Charlotte Black Dogs is a nonprofit that started a couple of years ago to bring awareness and education about black dogs in shelters. Black dogs are less likely to be adopted, so this organization is really putting these dogs on display. And if you bring a small bag of dog or cat food or treats, they'll donate them to the Pineville Neighbors Place.

Glenn: So what time and day?

Louis: So this is taking place on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Glenn: Nothing like a bit of Zen music to put you in the mood for yoga, which will be happening on the roof of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture on Sunday.

Louis: The Gantt Center hosts yoga on the rooftop every Sunday. This time it is led by instructor Sajeedah Jones, and you'll go through a creative vinyasa flow. So it's a one-hour workout to get your day started and get your mind in a peaceful place

Glenn: And what time does everything start?

Louis: This takes place on Sunday. It happens every Sunday, and it starts at 12:30.

Glenn: So Katrina, let's move on to the Crave Charlotte food festival, which started earlier this week. And it continues through the weekend at various places.

Louis: So Crave Charlotte is back again for a second year, and there is a host of events through the rest of the weekend. On Thursday, there is the Bougie Bar B' Que and Bourbon, where they'll be pairing, just as it implies, barbecue with bourbon cocktails. And then on Friday, there is a street food and beer event happening at Salty Parrot Brewing. And this one's more of a food truck rally. There'll be multiple beer tents, and the main event is on Saturday, and that will bring over 20 chefs and mixologists together. It's actually the city's first food, wine, mixology and craft brew festival all under one roof. And that's happening Saturday. It starts at 12. But you should definitely go and check it out and get some good food and pair it with a nice cocktail.

Glenn: OK, sounds great. And Katrina, the blowout finale for the Charlotte Crave festival is Sunday. What's up on the last day?

Louis: A good way to cap off the weekend is with their Sip & Savor — summer alliteration with all of the S's. But this is actually happening at Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails. Again, there will be pairings of great food and good cocktails. It's actually a multi-course dinner, and that starts at 6 p.m.

[Music from Colby Dobbs Band plays]

Glenn: And that's the Colby Dobbs band that you're hearing, they're performing at Music at the Met, which is back. Tell us about it.

Louis: Music at the Met takes place every Thursday through September. It's an acoustic concert series featuring local singers and songwriters. And there are views of the Little Sugar Creek Greenway and once again, the Charlotte skyline. So in addition to the live music, they'll be you can enjoy food from any of the restaurants at the Metropolitan. As you mentioned, the Colby Dobbs band will be playing, and that is from 6 to 9 p.m.

Glenn: Great. And also this weekend, Summerstock Charlotte is Sunday at 11 with live art, food, drinks and multicultural performances at Camp Greene Park. Heal Charlotte is hosting a Stop the Violence Day on Saturday on Saturday, with art and entertainment in addition to educational information. It at 10 AM at McGlohon Theatre. And local band Modern Moxie is performing at Camp North End at 6 PM on Friday. They’ll take us out. Katrina, thanks for joining us for Weekend in Entertainment.

Louis: Thanks again for having me.

Glenn: Katrina Louis is a senior writer for Q City Metro.