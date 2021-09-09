Tony Award-Winning 'Wicked' Returns To Ovens Auditorium To Highlight A Loaded Weekend In Arts And Entertainment

Although Labor Day, marking the unofficial end of summer is over, there are still lots of events happening in the Charlotte area. "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn and Jodie Valade, co-writer of WFAE’s arts and entertainment newsletter Tapestry, go through this weekend’s slate of events. One highlighted by "Wicked" coming to Ovens Auditorium and Historic Brattonsville’s annual festival to celebrate the heritage of local African Americans.

The Tony-award-winning "Wicked" is the first Broadway show in Charlotte in nearly two years. The musical gives viewers the backstory to the "Wizard Of Oz" and gives a good look at character motivations.

“You kinda understand these characters as people,” Valade said. “Rather than one-dimensional names that you see in a movie.”

Wicked will be at the Ovens Auditorium until the middle of October.

Other events this weekend include:

JazzArts Charlotte’s Jazz Room returns with an explosive show featuring New Orleans’ Trumpet Mafia and your favorite jazz classics. Joined by the region’s top jazz trumpeters, the event will celebrate the relaunch of the Jazz Room.

“Together they’re (Trumpet Mafia) known for playing some unexpected arrangements that mix traditional jazz and hip-hop styles,” says Valade.