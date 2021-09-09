© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

Tony Award-Winning 'Wicked' Returns To Ovens Auditorium To Highlight A Loaded Weekend In Arts And Entertainment

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published September 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT
Wicked Talia Suskaer Allison Bailey Cleavant Derricks Curt Hansen Amanda Fallon Smith DJ Plunkett Sharon Sachs
Joan Marcus / Courtesy Blumenthal Performing Arts
/
Glinda the Good Witch faces off with Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Although Labor Day, marking the unofficial end of summer is over, there are still lots of events happening in the Charlotte area. "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn and Jodie Valade, co-writer of WFAE’s arts and entertainment newsletter Tapestry, go through this weekend’s slate of events. One highlighted by "Wicked" coming to Ovens Auditorium and Historic Brattonsville’s annual festival to celebrate the heritage of local African Americans.

The Tony-award-winning "Wicked" is the first Broadway show in Charlotte in nearly two years. The musical gives viewers the backstory to the "Wizard Of Oz" and gives a good look at character motivations.

“You kinda understand these characters as people,” Valade said. “Rather than one-dimensional names that you see in a movie.”

Wicked will be at the Ovens Auditorium until the middle of October.

Other events this weekend include:

“Together they’re (Trumpet Mafia) known for playing some unexpected arrangements that mix traditional jazz and hip-hop styles,” says Valade.

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn