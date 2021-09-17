© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Charlotte Symphony And Ballet To Require Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published September 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
Vaccinated button
Jodie Valade
/
WFAE
Blumenthal Performing Arts hands out buttons for patrons to declare they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Add two more arts organizations to the list of those requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance: The Charlotte Symphony and Charlotte Ballet.

Both organizations announced Friday that all patrons attending events at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center must show proof of vaccination (printed or digital) along with a photo ID.

Those unable to be vaccinated — including those younger than 12 years old — must provide documentation of a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative Rapid Antigen test within 24 hours. The test must state the date and time of the test, and match with a photo ID.

All patrons still will be required to wear face masks, as well, except when consuming food or beverages within designated areas.

The policy will be in effect for the Ballet's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 7-9 at Belk Theater and for the Symphony's opening night on Oct. 15 at Knight Theater.

The organizations join music venues such as Neighborhood Theatre, Visulite Theatre and PNC Pavilion with similar vaccination or negative test policies.

SouthEnd ARTS, a local art organization, also announced Friday that it will require proof of full vaccination to attend its speaker series and exhibition that opens Oct. 7.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Arts & CultureCOVID-19 Vaccine
Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
See stories by Jodie Valade