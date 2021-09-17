Charlotte Symphony And Ballet To Require Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

Add two more arts organizations to the list of those requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance: The Charlotte Symphony and Charlotte Ballet.

Both organizations announced Friday that all patrons attending events at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center must show proof of vaccination (printed or digital) along with a photo ID.

Those unable to be vaccinated — including those younger than 12 years old — must provide documentation of a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative Rapid Antigen test within 24 hours. The test must state the date and time of the test, and match with a photo ID.

All patrons still will be required to wear face masks, as well, except when consuming food or beverages within designated areas.

The policy will be in effect for the Ballet's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 7-9 at Belk Theater and for the Symphony's opening night on Oct. 15 at Knight Theater.

The organizations join music venues such as Neighborhood Theatre, Visulite Theatre and PNC Pavilion with similar vaccination or negative test policies.

SouthEnd ARTS, a local art organization, also announced Friday that it will require proof of full vaccination to attend its speaker series and exhibition that opens Oct. 7.