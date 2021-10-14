A tribute to a legendary singer, Charlotte Symphony season opener among weekend's top events

Top events in Charlotte this weekend include a tribute to a legendary singer, the opening of a new season for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and an award-winning parody play.

Joining “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn for this week's edition of Weekend in Entertainment is QCity Metro’s Bethany Lane.

Lane says a Billie Holiday tribute by JazzArts Charlotte, performed by vocalist Melissa Morgan, will be one of the highlights of the weekend.

"Billie Holiday literally changed the way jazz was sung with her vocal style and her improvisational skills," Lane said.

Morgan is a perfect choice to provide a tribute for Holiday, according to Lane.

"She's known for her retro and earthy tone, and she's even cited Billie Holiday as an influence over her own style," Lane said.

Among other events slated for this weekend are:



The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra celebrates the opening of its 90 th season with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



season with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ayrsley Grand Cinemas is hosting a Retro Horror Film Festival, with “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” playing at 7 p.m. each nigh this week and Evil Dead 2 at 9 p.m. Tickets are also a retro price at $5 each.



“Potted Potter,” a parody play of all seven Harry Potter books, will be at Booth Playhouse with multiple performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



