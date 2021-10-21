'The Nightmare Before Christmas' gets Charlotte ready for spooky season, starting this weekend

Halloween is just around the corner during this spooky season, and that means scary events are on Charlotte’s weekend entertainment schedule. As Axios Charlotte’s Ashley Mahoney told WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn, that includes “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will have a special viewing of the film as it plays music from the classic movie this Friday and Saturday.

“The entire film is going to be shown on a large screen in Belk Theater, so it'll be this larger-than-life presentation with Charlotte Symphony Orchestra,” Mahoney said. “It'll be certainly an experience to remember this Halloween.”

To listen to the full conversation, click the audio above.

Other events Mahoney and Glenn discussed include:

The Mint Museum celebrates 85 years since it was founded as North Carolina's first art museum. Anniversary festivities include live music, live painting and an artist chat. Celebrate Friday at Mint Museum Randolph from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday at Mint Museum Uptown from noon-4 p.m. Admission is free throughout the weekend. “It’ll be a weekend to remember at the Mint Museum,” Mahoney said.



The Talking Walls Mural Festival continues through this weekend, with displays throughout the city. That includes an “art battle” between several artists Saturday at 4 p.m. “It's really this opportunity to see them all just create in real time, and one of them is pronounced a winner at the end,” Mahoney said.



This weekend marks the inaugural BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, celebrating Black foodways. Read more about the festival founded by Subrina and Gregory Collier in this story by WFAE's Dashiell Coleman. Ticket sales for the Camp North End event have ended.

To hear more about weekend events in Charlotte, listen to the audio above.